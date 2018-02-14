Pakistan wants trade not aid, says Ahsan





LONDON: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan is the most suffered country in the war against terror, adding thatÂ the country wants trade not aid from US.

While speaking to CNN,Â the minister said that Pakistan will befittingly respond to any conspiracy, adding thatÂ the country fought the war against terror for the security of its people and not for US aid.

While highlighting Pakistan's unmatched contribution towards war on terror, the minister said that the country hasÂ lost 60,000 of its citizens, bearing an economic loss of more than 25 billion dollars, but in return Pakistan only received nominal aid from US.



AhsanÂ reiterated that Pakistan and Afghanistan are geographically connected with each other, urging US to work together for peace in Afghanistan.



He further said though PakistanÂ has suffered the most of instability in Afghanistan, yetÂ it is blamed for the security failure, he added.

Reiterating Pakistan's stance, the interior ministerÂ said thatÂ Â comprehensive strategy is needed for establishing peace in Afghanistan and mutual cooperation between the two countries is imperative to get the desired results. He added that for this purpose, the United States will have to see South Asia and Afghanistan with a different perspective.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan and United States enjoy long term relations, adding that Pakistanis are a dignified nation and want ties with US based on mutual respect.



The interior minister said Pakistan will befittingly respond to any conspiracy against its interests.