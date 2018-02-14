Woman alleges Salman Mujahid sexually assaulted her





KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch on Tuesday came underÂ sexual assault allegationsÂ asÂ a womanÂ filed a complaint against him at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

As per details,Â A woman, in her complaint to police, alleged that Salman Mujahid Baloch had sexually assaulted and subsequently started to blackmail her.

In her complaint, she mentioned thatÂ that Mujahid sexually assaulted her for the first time on August 12, 2014, at Parliament lodges and made a video through a hidden camera, adding that Mujahid had promised to marry her in order to keep her silent.Â

The woman claimed thatÂ when she asked him to keep his promise of marrying her, Mujhaid allegedly abducted her brother and tortured him.

She also allegedÂ Â the MNAÂ of demanding Rs4 million for the video when she asked him to delete.

The victim woman reportedly had approached Sarim Burney for legal assistance, while Sarim Burney sought legal assistance get FIR registered against Salman Mujahid.



Earlier, the lawmaker had lodged a complaint against the same woman, alleging that she fraudulently took Rs 4 million from him for her motherâ€™s treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.