National

Web Desk
February 14, 2018

Woman alleges Salman Mujahid sexually assaulted her


KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch on Tuesday came under  sexual assault allegations  as  a woman  filed a complaint against him at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

As per details,  A woman, in her complaint to police, alleged that Salman Mujahid Baloch had sexually assaulted and subsequently started to blackmail her.

In her complaint, she mentioned that  that Mujahid sexually assaulted her for the first time on August 12, 2014, at Parliament lodges and made a video through a hidden camera, adding that Mujahid had promised to marry her in order to keep her silent. 

The woman claimed that  when she asked him to keep his promise of marrying her, Mujhaid allegedly abducted her brother and tortured him.

She also alleged   the MNA  of demanding Rs4 million for the video when she asked him to delete.

The victim woman reportedly had approached Sarim Burney for legal assistance, while Sarim Burney sought legal assistance get FIR registered against Salman Mujahid.

Earlier, the lawmaker had lodged a complaint against the same woman, alleging that she fraudulently took Rs 4 million from him for her mother’s treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

