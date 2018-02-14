Pakistan still going easy on militants, alleges US intel chief





WASHINGTON: US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Tuesday claimed the Pakistani military is holding back counter-terrorism cooperation with the United States while continuing to go easy on militant groups allegedly based in the country.



Coats alleged during a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee that despite Washington's requests to do more, the Pakistan military is only trying to appear tougher against the Taliban and Haqqani militants.



â€œOngoing Pakistani military operations against the Taliban and associated groups probably reflect the desire to appear more proactive and responsive to our requests for more actions against these groups,â€ the intelligence director added.



â€œPakistan-based militant groups continue to take advantage of their safe haven to conduct attacks in India, in Afghanistan, and including US interests therein,â€ Coats claimed.

Web Desk adds:Â PakistanÂ has repeatedly denied the allegations, even it has launched several military operations to wipe out terrorists from its soil.Â International communityÂ has also recognized the unmatched sacrificesÂ of Pakistan as itÂ has contributed a lot towards the war on terror.

The US intelligence director's claims come hours after Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa told a defence conference attended by US and Nato officials in Kabul that Pakistan has eradicated all militant sanctuaries from its soil and expects the same to be reciprocated by its neighboring countries, assuringÂ that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used against any other country and "expects the same in reciprocity".



Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan has wiped out all terrorists groupsÂ from its soil, however, "residual signatures of terrorists" who take advantage of the presence of Afghan refugees and lack of effective border security coordination, "are also being traced and targeted through ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad".