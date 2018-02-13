Asma Jahangir laid to rest at her farm house in Lahore

LAHORE: Renowned lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir was laid to rest her at her farmhouse on Bedian Road on Tuesday.

Thousands of people attended the burial. Included among them were lawyers, journalists, politicians, social activists and people from different walks of life attended the funeral in large numbers and paid rich tributes to the iron lady.

She was buried at her familyâ€™s farm house, as per her will, with tight security arrangements.



Earlier, the funeral prayers of the Iron Lady was offered outside the Gaddafi Stadium where a large number of people, including women, were present.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, former foreign minister Khursheed Kasuri, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bijenjo, Justice Nasira Iqbal (retd), Chief Justice Lahore High Court Moahammad Yawar Ali were among those present there.

Maulana Haider Farooq Maududi led the funeral prayers while strict security arrangements were made around the residence of Asma Jahangir and the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the funeral.

Asma Jahangir died of brain hemorrhage on Sunday at the age of 67. The last rituals were delayed because one of her daughters were abroad.