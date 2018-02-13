Women attend Asma Jahangir’s funeral in large numbers

LAHORE: Hundreds of women attended the funeral prayers of renowned lawyer and human rights activit Asma Jahangir today at the Gaddafi Stadium.



Lawyers, politicians and people from different walks of life attended the funeral in large numbers and paid rich tributes to the iron lady.

Strict security arrangements were made around the residence of Asma Jahangir and the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the funeral.

Asma Jahangir died of brain hemorrhage on Sunday at the age of 67. The last rituals were delayed because one of her daughters were abroad.

As per her will, she will be buried at her farm house on Bedian Road.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, former foreign minister Khursheed Kasuri, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bijenjo, Justice Nasira Iqbal (retd), Chief Justice Lahore High Court Moahammad Yawar Ali were among those present there.