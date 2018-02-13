Army chief Gen Bajwa arrives in Kabul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS),General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached in Kabul to attend Chief of Defence (CHOD) Conference, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.
Commander US CENTCOM, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and Afghan Army Chief are also attending the conference.
RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS),General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached in Kabul to attend Chief of Defence (CHOD) Conference, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.
Commander US CENTCOM, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and Afghan Army Chief are also attending the conference.
Comments