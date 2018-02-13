Tue February 13, 2018
National

February 13, 2018

Army chief Gen Bajwa arrives in Kabul

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS),General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached in Kabul to attend Chief of Defence (CHOD) Conference, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Commander US CENTCOM, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and Afghan Army Chief are also attending the conference.


