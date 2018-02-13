Tue February 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Six killed, 20 injured in Gujranwala road accident

GUJRANWALA: At least six people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus collided witha a van on Tuesday.

According to police, a Rawalpindi-bound bus hit the van near a roundabout in Wazirabad Tehseel. 

Six people including driver of the van and 20 others including children and women were injured.

1122 ambulences shifted the dead and injured to Tehseel Headquarters Hospital Wazirabad and District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala.

Eight passengers with minor injuries were provided treatment at the site of  the accident.

The police said the accident happened due to over speeding.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

India whips up war hysteria, says Pak 'will pay' after Kashmir army camp attack

India whips up war hysteria, says Pak 'will pay' after Kashmir army camp attack
SC grants protective bail to Rao Anwar, forms JIT after receiving letter from ex-Malir SSP

SC grants protective bail to Rao Anwar, forms JIT after receiving letter from ex-Malir SSP
Asma's funeral prayers today at Gaddafi Stadium

Asma's funeral prayers today at Gaddafi Stadium

Naqeebullah case hearing: Police team goes to Islamabad empty-handed

Naqeebullah case hearing: Police team goes to Islamabad empty-handed
Load More load more