Six killed, 20 injured in Gujranwala road accident

GUJRANWALA: At least six people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus collided witha a van on Tuesday.

According to police, a Rawalpindi-bound bus hit the van near a roundabout in Wazirabad Tehseel.Â

Six people including driver of the van and 20 others including children and women were injured.

1122 ambulences shifted the dead and injured to Tehseel Headquarters Hospital Wazirabad and District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala.

Eight passengers with minor injuries were provided treatment at the site ofÂ the accident.

The police said the accident happened due to over speeding.