February 13, 2018

Asma's funeral prayers today at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Funeral prayers for renowned lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir would be held at the Gaddafi Stadium at 3:00 pm, family said.

"My mother Asma Jahangir’s funeral will be held at 3 pm sharp today at Gaddafi stadium Lahore," her daughter Munizae Jahangir wrote on Twitter.

According to Geo TV, arrangements have been finalized for the funeral prayers. 

Lawyers, politicians and people from different walks of life in large numbers are likely to attend the funeral.

Strict security arrangements  have been made around the residence of Asma Jahangir and the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the funeral.

She died of brain hemorrhage on Sunday at the age of 67. The last rituals were delayed because one of her daughters were abroad.


