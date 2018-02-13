Naqeebullah case hearing: Police team goes to Islamabad empty-handed

KARACHI: Senior police officials tasked with arresting fugitive colleague Rao Anwar are due to appear before Supreme Court empty-handed today (Tuesday) as the apex court resumes hearing of Naqeebullah case.

During the last hearing of case pertaining to extrajudicial killing Naqeebullah Mehsood, the court had granted police 10-day time to arrest the former SSP Malir, but all the efforts of the law enforcers seem to have failed.

Â The police also failed to extract any significant statement from the officials arrested during the raids.



During this period, a key member of the investigating team, DIG East Sultan Ali Khuwaja left the charge of his post but no effort was made by higher authorities to retain him.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of Naqeebullah Mehsood's allegedÂ killing at the hands of police team led by Rao Anwar last month.

The authoritiesÂ failed to arrest the former SSP when he wasÂ stopped from leaving the country at the Islamabad's Benazir International Airport.



