By-election results response to false cases: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD:Â Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on TuesdayÂ Â said results of by-elections were answer to false cases being filed against him, alluding toÂ National Accountability Bureau's supplementary referenceÂ s and victory of his party in Lodhran's by-election.

Speaking to media outside accountability court, he saidÂ the people of Pakistan were contesting his case andÂ reacting toÂ the campaign being run against him.

"You are witnessing examples ofÂ sanctity of vote. There would have been no need to file supplementary reference , if there had been any substance inÂ previous references."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday wonÂ by-election for National Assembly constituencyÂ NA-154, a seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf heavyweight Jahangir Khan Tareen byÂ the Supreme Court.

The PTI defeat in Lodhran at the hands of PML-N just months beforeÂ Â general election is being seen asÂ huge setback for the Imran Khan's party.

The PTI had fielded Tareen's son Ali Tareen in the by-election as its candidate .

Defying Election Commission's orders, Imran KhanÂ and other senior leaders of the PTI had canvassed for young Tareen while no prominent leader of the PML-N was seen campaigning forÂ Syed Iqbal ShahÂ in the constituency.Â