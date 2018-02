By-election results response to false cases: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday  said results of by-elections were answer to false cases being filed against him, alluding to National Accountability Bureau's supplementary reference s and victory of his party in Lodhran's by-election.

Speaking to media outside accountability court, he said the people of Pakistan were contesting his case and reacting to the campaign being run against him.

"You are witnessing examples of sanctity of vote. There would have been no need to file supplementary reference , if there had been any substance in previous references."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday won by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-154, a seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf heavyweight Jahangir Khan Tareen by the Supreme Court.

The PTI defeat in Lodhran at the hands of PML-N just months before  general election is being seen as huge setback for the Imran Khan's party.

The PTI had fielded Tareen's son Ali Tareen in the by-election as its candidate .

Defying Election Commission's orders, Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the PTI had canvassed for young Tareen while no prominent leader of the PML-N was seen campaigning for Syed Iqbal Shah in the constituency.Â