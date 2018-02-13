Tue February 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 13, 2018

By-election results response to false cases: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD:  Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday   said results of by-elections were answer to false cases being filed against him, alluding to  National Accountability Bureau's supplementary reference s and victory of his party in Lodhran's by-election.

Speaking to media outside accountability court, he said  the people of Pakistan were contesting his case and  reacting to  the campaign being run against him.

"You are witnessing examples of  sanctity of vote. There would have been no need to file supplementary reference , if there had been any substance in  previous references."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday won  by-election for National Assembly constituency  NA-154, a seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf heavyweight Jahangir Khan Tareen by  the Supreme Court.

The PTI defeat in Lodhran at the hands of PML-N just months before   general election is being seen as  huge setback for the Imran Khan's party.

The PTI had fielded Tareen's son Ali Tareen in the by-election as its candidate .

Defying Election Commission's orders, Imran Khan  and other senior leaders of the PTI had canvassed for young Tareen while no prominent leader of the PML-N was seen campaigning for  Syed Iqbal Shah  in the constituency. 

