Setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes: Imran





LAHORE: To keep the confidence up of his party activists after theÂ PML-Nâ€™s victoryÂ over Ali Tareen in NA-154,Â Â PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday said thatÂ successful people, institutions and nations always learn from their failures.

Imran Khan tweeted that every setback is an opportunity to analyse oneâ€™s mistakes, urging PTI's candidateÂ and supporters to be more energetic and steadfast.





In his another tweet, PTI Chief said; "In my decades of political struggle for Insaf I have never been demoralised but have come back stronger after confronting adversities," addingÂ thatÂ the 2018 election belongs to PTI.







Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Iqbal Shah has won by-elections in NA-154 Lodhran-I defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Tareen with a margin of 27,609 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.



According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 338 polling stations, PML-N candidate Iqbal Shah secured 1,13,542 votes while the runner up PTI's Ali Tareen bagged 85,933.