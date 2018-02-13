Tue February 13, 2018
February 13, 2018

Setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes: Imran


LAHORE: To keep the confidence up of his party activists after the  PML-N’s victory  over Ali Tareen in NA-154,   PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that  successful people, institutions and nations always learn from their failures.

Imran Khan tweeted that every setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes, urging PTI's candidate  and supporters to be more energetic and steadfast.


In his another tweet, PTI Chief said; "In my decades of political struggle for Insaf I have never been demoralised but have come back stronger after confronting adversities," adding  that  the 2018 election belongs to PTI.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Iqbal Shah has won by-elections in NA-154 Lodhran-I defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Tareen with a margin of 27,609 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 338 polling stations, PML-N candidate Iqbal Shah secured 1,13,542 votes while the runner up PTI's Ali Tareen bagged 85,933.

