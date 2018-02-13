Setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes: Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: To keep the confidence up of his party activists after the PML-N’s victory over Ali Tareen in NA-154, PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that successful people, institutions and nations always learn from their failures.
Imran Khan tweeted that every setback is an opportunity to analyse one’s mistakes, urging PTI's candidate and supporters to be more energetic and steadfast.
In his another tweet, PTI Chief said; "In my decades of political struggle for Insaf I have never been demoralised but have come back stronger after confronting adversities," adding that the 2018 election belongs to PTI.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Iqbal Shah has won by-elections in NA-154 Lodhran-I defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Tareen with a margin of 27,609 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.
According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 338 polling stations, PML-N candidate Iqbal Shah secured 1,13,542 votes while the runner up PTI's Ali Tareen bagged 85,933.
