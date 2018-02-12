Court indicts prime suspect in Zainab rape, murder case

Lahore: An Anti Terrorism court on Monday indicted Imran Ali, the prime suspect, in rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Fatima of Kasur, the case that enraged the country and sparked major riots in his home district.



Imran Ali, 24, pleaded not guilty to the offences against Zainab Fatima Ameen, said defence lawyer Mehr Shakeel Multani.

"The police have levelled baseless and false allegations against my client," Multani told AFP.

The hearing was held in LahoreÂ´s Kot Lakhpat prison for security reasons. Witnesses will be called on Tuesday.

ATC judge Sajjad Ahmed read out charges against Imran.

ZainabÂ´s murder last month sparked outrage across Pakistan, with riots erupting in Kasur as thousands swarmed police stations and set fire to politiciansÂ´ homes, while Pakistanis took to social media demanding action.

The killing sparked calls for the public execution of Imran Ali after officials said his DNA had been recovered from the scene of the crime and matched samples from similar cases.

At least four other cases of rape and murder have been recorded in the Kasur area in the past two years, but it is not yet clear if they are linked.

The Supreme Court on Saturday disposed of a suo moto case pertaining to the rape and murder of Zainab and directed the trial court to decide the case within seven days.

Headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar the three judge bench heard the case at the apex courtâ€™s Lahore registry.

He directed the ATC to conclude the case within seven days in compliance with the Lahore High Court verdict in this regard. (Web Desk/AFP/INP)