Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran, Turkish Ambassadors meet COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Mehdi Honardoost and Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassadors of Iran and Turkey respectively called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ separately.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, Iranian diplomat and the Army Chief, during the meeting, discussed matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management.

The statement further says, during the meeting Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul, newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and General Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between the brotherly Nations and pledged to further improve the same.

Visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Uzbek foreign minister calls on CJCSC

Uzbek foreign minister calls on CJCSC
Revising concepts of masculinity through documentary art

Revising concepts of masculinity through documentary art
PML-N candidate wins NA-154 Lodhran by-elections: unofficial results

PML-N candidate wins NA-154 Lodhran by-elections: unofficial results
CM Sindh urges PM to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir

CM Sindh urges PM to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir
Load More load more