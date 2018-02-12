Iran, Turkish Ambassadors meet COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Mehdi Honardoost and Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassadors of Iran and Turkey respectively called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ separately.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the militaryâ€™s media wing, Iranian diplomat and the Army Chief, during the meeting, discussed matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management.

The statement further says, during the meeting Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul, newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and General Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between the brotherly Nations and pledged to further improve the same.

Visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Armyâ€™s contributions for peace and stability in the region.