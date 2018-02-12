Senate Elections: ECP rejects Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for Senate elections, Ishaq Dar.



According to ECP, the nomination papers of former finance minister Ishaq Dar were rejected for not providing authentic declaration of his election campaign expenses.

Ishaq Dar had filed nomination papers on a technocrat seat on the ticket of ruling PML-N.

According to media reporte, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had earlier contested his nomination in the Senate elections.

PTI had announced on Thursday that it would challenge the nomination papers of Dar due to a pending corruption reference against him.

According to Geo News, the returning officer rejected Darâ€™s nomination papers during scrutiny Monday as the counsel for PTI candidate objected that Dar had not submitted an authentic declaration of his assets.

The returning officer ruled that former finance minister was thus not â€˜truthfulâ€™ and â€˜honestâ€™ (Sadiq and Amin) as per the Constitution.

The electoral body has also dismissed the nomination papers of another PML-N candidate on technocrat seat candidate, Hafiz Abdul Karim.

It may be noted here that over 31 aspirants had filed nomination papers for 12 Senate Seats from Punjab as owing to heavy majority of PML-N in the provincial assembly, all the seats are likely to be won by ruling party.