February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018

Prominent artist Qazi Wajid laid to rest

[embed_video1 url=[embed_video1 url=http://stream.jeem.tv/vod/c453f528404f252b41b5faa1c3c92429.mp4/playlist.m3u8?wmsAuthSign=c2VydmVyX3RpbWU9Mi8xMS8yMDE4IDk6NDI6MzYgQU0maGFzaF92YWx1ZT05cUJ6Q3lGZXNDZ1MzaXBZdjI5WWtnPT0mdmFsaWRtaW51dGVzPTYwJmlkPTE= style=center] style=center]


KARACHI: The funeral prayers of renowned television and radio artist Qazi Wajid  were offered at a Mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Sunday and he was laid to rest at the Essa Nagri Graveyard in Karachi.

According to family sources, Qazi Wajid was admitted to private hospital on Saturday night after his health had deteriorated. The renowned artist breathed his last on Sunday.

The funeral prayers for Qazi Wajid was attended by veteran actor Muhammad Qavi Khan, Shakeel, Behroze Sabzwari, Javed Shaikh, Ayaz Khan and prominent TV personalities, politicians,  writers and others from all over the country.

He was born in 1944 in Gwalior, India. Wajid remained a popular face on TV, after joining the industry in 1966 following his 25-year stint in Radio Pakistan, where he launched his career. He leaves behind a wife, and daughter, Fazila Wajid, who is associated with the entertainment industry as well.

Actor and director Javed Sheikh expressed grief at Qazi’s death. Talking to Geo News, Sheikh said people like him are rare in the entertainment industry. “It is a big loss for the industry,” he said, adding that the two worked together on several projects.

At Radio Pakistan, Wajid performed in Naunihal, a weekly drama for children, as well as Hamid Mian Kay Yahan and Qazi Ji Waghera Waghera. After his stint in radio, Wajid turned towards TV and acted in scores of serials such as Khuda ki Basti, Tanhaaiyan, Unkahi, Dhoop Kinaray, Taleem-i-Balighan, Cassette Kahaniyan, Hawwa Ki Baiti and plays such as Taleem-i-Balighan, Mirza Ghalib on Bunder Road, Wadi-i-Kashmir, Lal Qila Say Lalukhet.

