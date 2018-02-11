Two women among three injured by Indian shelling across LOC





RAWALPINDI: At least three people were injured in firing as Indian Border Security Forces targeted civilians in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.



"Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors targeting [the] civilian population," the army's media wing said.

"Three citizens, including two women Saba Azad and Nagina Aqsad, were injured due to Indian firing," ISPR added.



Meanwhile, Pakistani troops "effectively responded to Indian posts from where [the] firing was initiated," the statement added.