CJ takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab.

The notice was taken during the hearing of a case pertaining to contaminated water. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif also attended the hearing.Â

The chief justice ordered Inspector General Punjab Police to submit a report within a week into all the encounters carried out by police in the province.

The chief justice last month took suo motu notice of police encounters carried out by Sindh Police officer Rao Anwar after killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood which sparked countrywide protests.