Sat February 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 11, 2018

Manzoor Wassan, four cops sustained minor injuries in road mishap

HYDERABAD: Sindh Industries and Commerce Minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan and four police cops sustained minor injuries as his car and four police mobiles present in the protocol of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah collided with each other near Hyderabad late on Saturday night.

According to details, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah was on his way to attend the wedding ceremony of Pakistan People’s Party leader Ali Nawaz’s son when four police mobiles of his protocol and car of Wassan piled up near Hyderabad.

As a result, provincial minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan and four police personnel received minor injuries.

Spokesman for Manzoor Wassan has confirmed the minister and four cops sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for the CM has clarified the vehicle of Murad Ali Shah was not the part of the pile up.

