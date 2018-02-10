Sat February 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rao Anwar faces another inquiry over 'fake encounter'

KARACHI:  Investigators have launched probe into another alleged Rao Anwar-led encounter that killed a man who was picked up from New Karachi area on December 25.

Quoting family members, Geo TV reported that Junaid Abro was reportedly killed a day after he was picked up by police.

The TV channel reported that Inspector General Sindh police has ordered an investigation into the alleged encounter and sought a report on February 12.

Senior Supreintendent of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Pervaiz Chandio has been appointed as investigating officer by the IG police.

Rao Anwar is wanted in the alleged killing of Naqeebullaj Mehsood in a shootout.

The killing of  Mehsood sparked countrywide protests last month which still continues in different parts of the country.

The whereabouts of the officer remain unknown since immigiration authorities at Islamabad's Benazir International Airport stoped him from leaving the country days after the killing of Mehsood.

An investigation panel in its report declared the police encounter led by Rao Anwar as fake.

Taking suo motu notice of the incident, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to place name of the former Malir SSP Rao Anwar on the Extit Control List (ECL).

The court has also ordered intelligence agencies to help police arrest the absconding officer who  is known as "encounter specialist and accused of killing hundreds of people .

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Death in Afghanistan or bitter life in Pakistan: refugees´ choice

Death in Afghanistan or bitter life in Pakistan: refugees´ choice
Sattar mulls issuing show-cause notice to Rabita Committee members

Sattar mulls issuing show-cause notice to Rabita Committee members
Afghan delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss peace plan

Afghan delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss peace plan
Imran addresses rally in Lodhran despite ECP warning

Imran addresses rally in Lodhran despite ECP warning
Load More load more