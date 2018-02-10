Rao Anwar faces another inquiry over 'fake encounter'

KARACHI:Â Investigators have launched probe into another alleged Rao Anwar-led encounter that killed a man who was picked up from New Karachi area on December 25.

Quoting family members, Geo TV reported that Junaid Abro was reportedly killed a day after he was picked up by police.

The TV channel reported that Inspector General Sindh police has ordered an investigation into the alleged encounter and sought a report on February 12.

Senior Supreintendent of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Pervaiz Chandio has been appointed as investigating officer by the IG police.

Rao Anwar is wanted in the alleged killing of Naqeebullaj Mehsood in a shootout.

The killing ofÂ Mehsood sparked countrywide protests last month which still continues in different parts of the country.

The whereabouts of the officer remain unknown since immigiration authorities at Islamabad's Benazir International Airport stoped him from leaving the country days after the killing of Mehsood.

An investigation panel in its report declared the police encounter led by Rao Anwar as fake.

Taking suo motu notice of the incident, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to place name of the former Malir SSP Rao Anwar on the Extit Control List (ECL).

The court has also ordered intelligence agencies to help police arrest the absconding officer whoÂ is known as "encounter specialist and accused of killing hundreds of people .