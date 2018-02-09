Air chief awarded King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence by Saudia

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was awarded King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al-Bunyan, Chief of General Staff Royal Saudi Armed Forces conferred the coveted award on the air chief in a grand investiture ceremony held today.

This prestigious medal has been awarded to the air chief in recognition of support provided by PAF to Royal Saudi Air Force in various domains, especially by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for his valuable services to the promotion of cordial relations between two air forces.

Earlier, the air chief called on General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al-Bunyan, Chief of General Staff Royal Saudi Armed Forces, in his office. During the meeting, Aman highlighted the PAFâ€™s key role in the counter terrorism operations in Pakistan. He also reiterated to enhance the existing cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the field of aviation.

General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al-Bunyan acknowledged the contributions of the air chief for enhancement of defense ties between both the brotherly countries. He also lauded the PAFâ€™s role in the success of operation Zarb-e-Azb and termed it role model for the other air forces of the world.

Later on, Aman also met Major General Mohammed bin Saleh Al Otaibi, Commander Royal Saudi Air Force at Royal Saudi Air Operations Center, Riyadh.

Air Marshal Aman expressed satisfaction on the unremitting mutual cooperation between the two air forces and offered assistance to his counterpart in the fields of military and aviation training. Commander RSAF thanked the air chief for the promotion of bilateral relations between the two air forces and also appreciated high standards of professionalism being set by PAF personnel.

Later in the day, the air chief called on Mr Mohammad Abdullah Al-Aysh, Assistant Defence Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Ministry of Defence.