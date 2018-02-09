Fri February 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

App­
February 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jordan's King Abdullah II concludes two-day Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: King Abdullah II of Jordan departed on Friday after concluding his two-day visit to Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi saw off the King of Jordan and his delegation  at the Nur Khan Air Base.

A JF-17 Thunder aircraft flew past the venue to pay tribute to the visiting dignitary.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir, MNA Ejaz ul Haq, Commander Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan and Base Commander Air Commodore Mujahid Hussain were present to bid adieu to King Abdullah II.

King Abdullah during his stay in the capital held meetings with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and vowed to further boost their relations in diverse fields.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran addresses rally in Lodhran despite ECP warning

Imran addresses rally in Lodhran despite ECP warning
Army Chief confirms death sentence of 7 hardcore terrorists

Army Chief confirms death sentence of 7 hardcore terrorists
Hidden cameras’ scandal: Six things women should ensure before using a shop's trial room

Hidden cameras’ scandal: Six things women should ensure before using a shop's trial room
Air chief awarded King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence by Saudia

Air chief awarded King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence by Saudia
Load More load more