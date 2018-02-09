Jordan's King Abdullah II concludes two-day Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: King Abdullah II of Jordan departed on Friday after concluding his two-day visit to Islamabad.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi saw off the King of Jordan and his delegationÂ at the Nur Khan Air Base.

A JF-17 Thunder aircraft flew past the venue to pay tribute to the visiting dignitary.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir, MNA Ejaz ul Haq, Commander Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan and Base Commander Air Commodore Mujahid Hussain were present to bid adieu to King Abdullah II.

King Abdullah during his stay in the capital held meetings with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and vowed to further boost their relations in diverse fields.