Trial of Zainab's murderer to be held in jail

LAHORE: The trial of suspect in rape and murder case of seven yearys old girl Zainab would be held in jail, according to Geo News on Friday.

Punjab's Prosecutor General Ehtasham Qadir has submitted a report regarding the trial to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The report stated that the suspect was also involved in the rape and murder of eight minor girls.

The prosecutor told the ATC that the suspect Imran Ali would be presented before the court today after his 2-day phiscical remand expires.

On Feburary 6, he was presented before the ATC which sent him onÂ two-day remand.

Zainab was abducted from outside her house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead on a pile of trash five days later.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Supreme Court Chief Justice had taken notice of the incident after protesters took to streets in Kasur.

The suspect was arrested after his DNA matched with the samples taken from the body of the deceased.Â