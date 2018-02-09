Fri February 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trial of Zainab's murderer to be held in jail

LAHORE: The trial of suspect in rape and murder case of seven yearys old girl Zainab would be held in jail, according to Geo News on Friday.

Punjab's Prosecutor General Ehtasham Qadir has submitted a report regarding the trial to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The report stated that the suspect was also involved in the rape and murder of eight minor girls.

The prosecutor told the ATC that the suspect Imran Ali would be presented before the court today after his 2-day phiscical remand expires.

On Feburary 6, he was presented before the ATC which sent him on  two-day remand.

Zainab was abducted from outside her house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead on a pile of trash five days later.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Supreme Court Chief Justice had taken notice of the incident after protesters took to streets in Kasur.

The suspect was arrested after his DNA matched with the samples taken from the body of the deceased. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran addresses rally in Lodhran despite ECP warning

Imran addresses rally in Lodhran despite ECP warning
Army Chief confirms death sentence of 7 hardcore terrorists

Army Chief confirms death sentence of 7 hardcore terrorists
Hidden cameras’ scandal: Six things women should ensure before using a shop's trial room

Hidden cameras’ scandal: Six things women should ensure before using a shop's trial room
Air chief awarded King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence by Saudia

Air chief awarded King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence by Saudia
Load More load more