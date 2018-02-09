Fri February 09, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 9, 2018

Naqeebullah killing given status of high profile case

KARACHI: The murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood has been given the status of high profile case by the authorities, according to Geo TV on Friday.

Citing unnamed police sources, the broadcaster reported that two key witnesses of the case have been provided with security under Witness Protection Act. 

Five policemen have been deployed for the security of the two witnesses while arrangements for a safe accommodation and change of identities were yet to be made, the sources told Geo TV.

The sources in the Sindh police department said under Witness Protection Act Witnesses are brought to court under foolproof security but despite the orders of Supreme Court sufficient funds are not available for the implementation of the act. 

Naqeebullaj Mehsood from South Waziristan was allegedly killed in a staged  police encounter led by  former Malir SSP Rao Anwar last month in Karachi.

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the  killing after  social media outrage  in the country.

Rao Anwar, whose  attempt to escape from the country through Islamabad's Benazir International Airport was foiled by the immigration authorities, still remains at large. 

Hundreds of tribesman from country's northwestern  areas as well as  people from different walks of life have been staging a  sit-in outside the National Press Club  in Islamabad demanding government to bring the absconding officer to justice.


