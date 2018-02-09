Naqeebullah killing given status of high profile case

KARACHI: The murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood has been given the status of high profile case by the authorities, accordingÂ to Geo TV on Friday.

Citing unnamed police sources, the broadcaster reported that two key witnesses of the case have been provided with security under Witness Protection Act.Â

Five policemen have been deployed for the security of the two witnesses while arrangements for a safe accommodation and change of identities were yet to be made, the sources told Geo TV.

The sources in the Sindh police department said under Witness Protection Act Witnesses are brought to court under foolproof security but despite the orders of Supreme Court sufficient funds are not available for the implementation of the act.Â

Naqeebullaj Mehsood from South Waziristan was allegedly killed in a stagedÂ police encounter led byÂ former Malir SSP Rao Anwar last month in Karachi.

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of theÂ killing afterÂ social media outrageÂ in the country.



Rao Anwar, whoseÂ attempt to escape from the country through Islamabad's Benazir International Airport was foiled by the immigration authorities, still remains at large.Â

Hundreds of tribesman from country's northwesternÂ areas as well asÂ people from different walks of life have been staging aÂ sit-in outside the National Press ClubÂ in Islamabad demanding government to bring the absconding officer to justice.



