Pakistan, US plan to conduct 'structured dialogues': Ahsan

WASHINGTON: Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday revealed that Pakistan and the United States would conduct structured dialogues very soon.

During a press conference in Washington, the Minister reiterated that Pakistan wants mutual respect instead of dollars, adding that respectful relationship will strengthen ties.Â Â

He further saidÂ Pakistan would not compromise on its dignity.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Afghanistanâ€™s stability and peace are in Pakistanâ€™s best interest, adding that Islamabad and Washington can play a pivotal role to bring peace and in the war-torn country.

The minister mentioned that regional autonomy should be understood and respected. He also explained that Pakistan and Afghanistan are interconnected with each other.



While highlighting the significance of CPEC for regional connectivity and prosperity, the minister said that the project has opened the vistas of prosperity not only for Pakistan but all those countries joiningÂ it to strengthen with their participation.