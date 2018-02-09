Four Pakistanis beheaded in Saudi Arabia for rape, murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia executed four Pakistani men on Thursday convicted of raping and murdering a woman and raping her teenage son, the interior ministry said.
The men were also convicted of stealing jewellery and cash after entering the womanâ€™s home in Riyadh and raping and strangling her, according to a ministry statement cited by the official SPA news agency.
The oil-rich Kingdom has executed 20 people since the start of 2018.
Comments