Four Pakistanis beheaded in Saudi Arabia for rape, murder





RIYADH: Saudi Arabia executed four Pakistani men on Thursday convicted of raping and murdering a woman and raping her teenage son, the interior ministry said.

The men were also convicted of stealing jewellery and cash after entering the womanâ€™s home in Riyadh and raping and strangling her, according to a ministry statement cited by the official SPA news agency.

The oil-rich Kingdom has executed 20 people since the start of 2018.