Fri February 09, 2018
National

AFP
February 9, 2018

Four Pakistanis beheaded in Saudi Arabia for rape, murder


RIYADH: Saudi Arabia executed four Pakistani men on Thursday convicted of raping and murdering a woman and raping her teenage son, the interior ministry said.

The men were also convicted of stealing jewellery and cash after entering the woman’s home in Riyadh and raping and strangling her, according to a ministry statement cited by the official SPA news agency.

The oil-rich Kingdom has executed 20 people since the start of 2018.

