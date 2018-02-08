Thu February 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 8, 2018

Share

Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit
Read More

Jordan’s King Abdullah sees no Mideast peace without US role

WASHINGTON: King Abdullah II of Jordan said Sunday that the United States remains essential to any...

Read More
Advertisement

PM Abbasi, Jordanian King discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Jordanian King Abdullah-II on Thursday reviewed regional situation, with particular focus on the Middle East in the aftermath of recognition of Jerusalem by United States as the capital of Israel.

PM Abbasi expressed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of the US decision.

Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit. President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase.

King Abdullah held delegation level talks with the Prime Minister during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on ways to further expand these relations in a variety of fields.

The Prime Minister also briefed the visiting dignitary on the current situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and its commitment towards regional peace and stability.

The two countries on this occasion also signed an agreement in the field of Civil Protection and Civil Defence.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Housing and Works of Pakistan and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was also signed.

King Abdullah-II thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation.

The Prime Minister also hosted a banquet in the honor of King Abdullah II and his delegation.

King Abdullah-II is visiting Pakistan after 11 years.

His visit is a reflection of the close brotherly relations existing between Pakistan and Jordan.

Pakistan and Jordon also agreed to bring greater focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, to make the bilateral trade currently at USD 75 million, commensurate with the excellent political ties existing between the two countries. (Web Desk/APP)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PBA appeals CJP to personally monitor cases, investigation against Axact, BOL

PBA appeals CJP to personally monitor cases, investigation against Axact, BOL
Chairman EU Military Committee lauds Pak Army role in regional peace

Chairman EU Military Committee lauds Pak Army role in regional peace
Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit
ATC grants bail to PTI leaders in parliament attack case

ATC grants bail to PTI leaders in parliament attack case
Load More load more