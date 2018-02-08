PM Abbasi, Jordanian King discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Jordanian King Abdullah-II on Thursday reviewed regional situation, with particular focus on the Middle East in the aftermath of recognition of Jerusalem by United States as the capital of Israel.



PM Abbasi expressed Pakistanâ€™s unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine and reiterated Pakistanâ€™s rejection of the US decision.

Jordanian King Abdullah-II arrived in Islamabad on two-day official visit. President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary upon his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase.

King Abdullah held delegation level talks with the Prime Minister during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on ways to further expand these relations in a variety of fields.

The Prime Minister also briefed the visiting dignitary on the current situation along the LoC, Pakistanâ€™s counter-terrorism efforts and its commitment towards regional peace and stability.

The two countries on this occasion also signed an agreement in the field of Civil Protection and Civil Defence.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Housing and Works of Pakistan and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was also signed.

King Abdullah-II thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation.

The Prime Minister also hosted a banquet in the honor of King Abdullah II and his delegation.

King Abdullah-II is visiting Pakistan after 11 years.

His visit is a reflection of the close brotherly relations existing between Pakistan and Jordan.

Pakistan and Jordon also agreed to bring greater focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, to make the bilateral trade currently at USD 75 million, commensurate with the excellent political ties existing between the two countries. (Web Desk/APP)