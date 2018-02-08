Thu February 08, 2018
February 8, 2018

Mushahid files nomination for Islamabad’s Senate Seat

ISLAMABAD: Mushahid Hussain Syed of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday filed nomination papers in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for contesting the Senate election scheduled to be held on March 3.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ms Tahira Aurangzeb and Shizra Mansab Ali accompanied him.

The last date for filing nomination papers of two seats of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is Saturday (Feb 10), while the last date for filing the nomination papers for 4 seats of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is Feb 12 (Monday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Mushahid Hussain rejoined PML-N earlier this month in a meeting with Nawaz Sharif after almost 18 years. He was a Senator on PML-Q ticket and is retiring from his seat.

According to the schedule, the ECP had started issuing the nomination papers for contesting Senate election from ICT from Tuesday. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by February 13 while the list of candidates will be issued on February 20.

The candidates can withdraw their papers by February 21. Polling for the elections will be held on March 3 at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

