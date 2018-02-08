Thu February 08, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 8, 2018

NAB chief warns Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said that some institutions in the Punjab are not cooperating with the anti-graft body.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore Thursday, the chairman said this attitude is inappropriate and will not be tolerated any longer.

Issuing a stern warning to the Punjab bureaucracy, Justice Javed said if any such complain received again, the officers would face music.

He advised them to be patriotic to the country and the nation.

The statement from the NAB chairman comes at a time when top PML-N leadership is facing corruption charges in accountability courts.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar and Ishaq Dar are facing corruption trial in Panama case.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif too was summoned by the NAB last month to answer in misappropriation in Ashiana Housing Scheme, which angered the younger Sharif.

