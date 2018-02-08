Thu February 08, 2018
February 8, 2018

MQM-P groups announce Senate candidates separately

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar and party's coordination committee on Thursday annonced names of candidates for Senate election separately as differences between the two sides remain far from resolved.

Speaking to media, Sattar said he has received congratulations from all after finalizing names of his candidates.

He said  name of Kamran Tessori,the man at the center of the crisis in the MQM, was included in the list of candidates for general category of seats in the Senate.

Others name included in the list  candidates by Farooq Sattar are: Ahmed Chenoi , Hassan Feroz on technocrats seat;  Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, Qamar Mansoor, Ali Raza Abidi, Shahid Pasha and Amir Chishti on general seats; Nighat Shafiq and Mangla Sharma on women seats; and Sanjay Pervani on minority seat.

On the other hand, Nasreen Jalil, a senior leader of the party, said a list issued from Bahadurabad contains names of Farogh Naseem and her.

She said instead of following personalities "we have to keep the party intact". "We want all the affairs to resolve in an appropriate manner".

She said there were a lot of things in the background of Kamran Tessori, without elaborating further.

Today is the last day for submitting nomination papers for Senate election to be held early next month.  

Kamran Tessori showers praise on Farooq Sattar

Later on,  after submitting his nomination papers,  Tessori expressed the hope that Sattar would manage to resolve the crisis, playing down the  differences  in the MQM-P.

He said there  could be differences between  brothers too but they  are resolved  instead of abandoning the brothers.

"Even enemies could  not accused  Farooq Sattar of corruption," said he.

"He is my leader, I would contest the election if he orders me to  contest, and will  withdraw from the election  if he asks me to do so."

