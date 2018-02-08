Panama JIT head appears before court as witnesses against Dar

ISLAMABAD: Wajid Zia, head of defunct Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that held investigate the Panam Papers scandal, on Thursday appeared beforeÂ an accountability court as a witness against former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a corruption case.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir had summoned him during the last hearing conducted on January 31.

According to Geo TV,Â Wajid Zia could not record his statement due to lack of original record of the JIT report.

At the onset of the hearing the judge asked whether he has the JIT report.

Zia informed the court that he only has the photostate copies of documents since he had submiited orginal record to the Supreme Court.

The judge remarked that Supreme Court Registrar would be sent a reminder to provide the record as a request in this regard had already been forwarded.

Zia left the court after the judge said his statement could be recorded on Februrar 12.

Ishaq Dar has been facing corruption charges under the apex court orders in Panama Papers case.

According to the Supreme Court observation, the former finance minister Dar and his family owned assets worth 831 million rupeesÂ which increased 91 folds during a short period of time.

In September last year, the Accountability Court indicted Dar in a reference related to assets beyond means.Â

The former minister had pleaded not guilty.Â Â