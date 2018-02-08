MQM-P leaders meet to finalize names for Senate election, Qaimkhani withdraws





KARACHI: In a bid to narrow differences within the party, senior leader MQM-P Shabbir Qaimkhani on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from contesting senate election as there was a rift among MQM-P leaders over the allotment of senate ticket to him and Kamran Tessuri.

Talking to media Qaimkhani said that he will not submit nomination papers for senate seat, adding that he has never demanded to become senator.

Meanwhile, another round of discussions between Sattart and Rabita Committee members is underway to finalizes the names for senate elections.

According to Geo News, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) convener Farooq Sattar has suggested four new names as nominees for the upcoming Senate elections, sources informed Geo News.



Â On Monday, Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan disagreed with each other on the party candidates in a meeting held at Bahadurabad office.