Wed February 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 7, 2018

PEMRA issues reminder of Valentine’s Day ban to broadcasters

Complying with the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a reminder to the broadcasters about ban on airing Valentine’s Day celebrations in electronic media and promoting the day in print media.

The IHC in a ruling last year, a day before the Valentine Day, had ordered to ban airing its celebrations across the country.

In pursuance of order regarding stoppage of promotion of Valentine's Day on media, in a notification issued here today, PEMRA asked all TV channels and Radio to comply with the court orders.

“The orders of IHC are still in field. Therefore, all the Broadcast Media and Distribution Services Licensees are advised to desist from promoting Valentine’s Day through their respective channels/networks.”

The notification says, “In the meanwhile, respondents are directed to ensure that nothing about the celebrations of Valentine's Day and its promotion is spread on the Electronic and Print Media. No event shall be held at official level and at any public place."

