Wed February 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aseefa to contest upcoming elections from Lyari, Tando Allahyar

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, will contest upcoming general elections from two constituencies, sources said Wednesday.

According to sources, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leadership has decided with consensus to field Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as its candidate for seats from Lyari, the stronghold of the party and Tando Allahyar.

The 25-year-old Aseefa, has recently graduated from University College London (UCL) with a Masters degree in Global Health and Development. She is acknowledged as International Ambassador for Polio Eradication of Rotary International.

Sources further said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be contesting in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PEMRA issues reminder of Valentine’s Day ban to broadcasters

PEMRA issues reminder of Valentine’s Day ban to broadcasters
Imran praises KP police for its ‘professionalism’

Imran praises KP police for its ‘professionalism’
Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in North Arabian Sea
Army’s top brass says Indian ceasefire violations detrimental to peace

Army’s top brass says Indian ceasefire violations detrimental to peace
Load More load more