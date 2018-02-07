Aseefa to contest upcoming elections from Lyari, Tando Allahyar

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, will contest upcoming general elections from two constituencies, sources said Wednesday.



According to sources, Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) senior leadership has decided with consensus to field Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as its candidate for seats from Lyari, the stronghold of the party and Tando Allahyar.

The 25-year-old Aseefa, has recently graduated from University College London (UCL) with a Masters degree in Global Health and Development. She is acknowledged as International Ambassador for Polio Eradication of Rotary International.

Sources further said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be contesting in the upcoming elections.