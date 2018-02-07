Wed February 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 7, 2018

Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over ceasefire violations

Army’s top brass says Indian ceasefire violations detrimental to peace

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s top brass has asserted that national interest shall be kept at premium while cooperating with all stakeholders for regional peace and stability.

This was stated during 208th Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

In a statement military’s media wing said, the forum reviewed geo strategic and security environment specially in the context of US security related policies for the region.

Progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and increased Indian ceasefire violations were also discussed, the ISPR statement continued.

The commanders reiterated that gains of years long counter terrorism efforts shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

Indian ceasefire violations are detrimental to peace, however, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively, Pak Army Commanders’ vowed.

