Verdict in Mashal Khan murder case today

MARDAN: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) will give its verdict in the murder case of Mashal Khan, who was lynched by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University last year over allegations of blasphemy.

The ATC would announce the verdict at the Haripur's Central Jail where strict security arrangements have been made.

The verdict was reserved on January 27 by ATC judge Fazal Subhan.

Mashal Khan's brother has expressed the hope that they would get justice from court and murderers of his brother would be punished.

61 people were nominated in the brutal lynching of the student out of which 58 have been arrested including Imran, a suspect who admitted to firing shots at the slain.

Three suspects including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Tehseel Councilor Arif, Sabir Mayar, a leader of a student organization and Assad Zia, an employee of the university still remain at large.

The court held 25 hearings from September 2017 to January 2018 during which 68 witnesses recorded their statements.