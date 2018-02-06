Asma murder: Suspect’s DNA matches with Asma’s samples

LAHORE: The DNA sample collected from the remains of the body of three-year-old Asma of Mardan has matched with the DNA of one of the suspects, sources said Tuesday.



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had sent DNA samples of 145 suspects, the sources said and added that the identity of the suspect whose DNA matched with that of minor Asma has not yet been disclosed.

Sources went on to say, the Punjab government has made contact with the KP officials over the development in the case.

The minor girl Asma was murdered after being raped in Gujjar Ghari area in Saddar Police Station of Mardan on January 15.

The autopsy report revealed that the child had been killed by pressing her throat after being raped.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan had also taken suo moto notice of the murder of Asma.