Tue February 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 6, 2018

Veteran journalist Siddique Baloch no more

KARACHI: Senior journalist and a vocal Baloch rights activist Siddique Baloch passed away in Karachi after brief illness.

According to reports, Baloch was suffering from cancer and was under treatment at a private hospital in the city.

He was born on February 10, 1940 in Chaki Wara area of Karachi.

Baloch began his journalism career with Daily Dawn in 1960 and worked there for almost three decades.

He was also called 'Mama Siddique' by his friends and admirers due to his humble nature. He was considered an authority on Baloch politics and Balochistan issues.

In 1990, he launched the English-language daily titled ‘The Balochistan Express’, and in 2002 he launched an Urdu daily called Azadi, two widely read newspapers of the province.

His funeral prayers would be held at Baloch Hall near Jangian Hotel Lyari after Asr prayer and will be buried in Mewa Shah graveyard.

