Asma Rani murder: SC summons PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chauhdry during the hearing of suo motu notice ofÂ Asma Rani's murder.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the case.

"Fawad Chaudhry says, "our police is exemplary, lets summon him so to know howÂ exemplary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is," Geo News quoted the CJ as saying.

On Monday, Safia Rani, a sister of the slain gril, had said the family was facing pressur from police to withdrawÂ their statement that the police was aware of the threats to her sister from Mujahidullah Afrdi and that they failed to extend any help.

She said that KP police and government contacted her several times and repeatedly asked her not to speaking against police performance.

Asma Rani was murdered by Afridi, a nephew of PTI leader Aftab Alam on January 28 for refusing marriage proposal.

She was a third year student of Abbottabad medical college. The suspect fled the country from Islamabad's Benazir International Airport after committing the crime in Mardan.

The police have approached Interpol for arrest of Mujahidullah Afridi.