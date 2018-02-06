Tue February 06, 2018
National

February 6, 2018

Contempt notice: Talal Chaudhry appears before Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD:   State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with contempt of court notice issued to him over his recent speech against judiciary.

According to Geo News,  at the onset of hearing Chaudhry sought three-week time to submit his response .

When a judge asked him as to why he  didn't  seek time of three months or three years, the PMLN leader said  keeping in view engagements of lawyers   he needs the time to find one.

Rejecting the request, a three-judge bench  granted him  one-week time before adjourning the hearing till February 13.

Talal Chaudhry was  accompanied by Senator Peraiz Rasheed and State Minister Tariq Fazal  Chaduhry.

The Supreme Court had issued contempt of court notice to him over his  recent speech against judges, directing the Attorney General to submit draft of  his speeches.



  



