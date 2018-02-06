Contempt notice: Talal Chaudhry appears before Supreme Court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with contempt of court notice issued to him over his recent speech against judiciary.
According to Geo News, at the onset of hearing Chaudhry sought three-week time to submit his response .
When a judge asked him as to why he didn't seek time of three months or three years, the PMLN leader said keeping in view engagements of lawyers he needs the time to find one.
Rejecting the request, a three-judge bench granted him one-week time before adjourning the hearing till February 13.
Talal Chaudhry was accompanied by Senator Peraiz Rasheed and State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaduhry.
The Supreme Court had issued contempt of court notice to him over his recent speech against judges, directing the Attorney General to submit draft of his speeches.
