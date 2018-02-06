Contempt notice: Talal Chaudhry appears before Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD:Â Â State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with contempt of court notice issued to him over his recent speech against judiciary.

According to Geo News,Â at the onset of hearing Chaudhry sought three-week time to submit his response .

When a judge asked him as to why heÂ didn'tÂ seek time of three months or three years, the PMLN leader saidÂ keeping in view engagements of lawyersÂ Â he needs the time to find one.

Rejecting the request, a three-judge benchÂ granted himÂ one-week time before adjourning the hearing till February 13.

Talal Chaudhry wasÂ accompanied by Senator Peraiz Rasheed and State Minister Tariq FazalÂ Chaduhry.

The Supreme Court had issued contempt of court notice to him over hisÂ recent speech against judges, directing the Attorney General to submit draft ofÂ his speeches.









