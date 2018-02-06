Tue February 06, 2018
February 6, 2018

Bomb kills one, injures seven in Panjgur

QUETTA: An explosion in Panjgur city of Balochistan left at least one person dead and seven others wounded on Monday, officials said.

A remote control bomb, targeting civillians, was planted in a motorcycle that went off in Panjgur city of the restive Baluchistan province, according to authorities.

"It was an improvised explosive device planted in the motorcycle parked in a busy area of the Panjgur city and was detonated through a remote control," Ghulam Ali, provincial home secretary told AFP.

Bashir Bangulzai, the commissioner of Makran region of which Panjgur is a part, confirmed the details and said two of those wounded were in critical condition.

On Sunday, a six-year-old girl and her mother were also killed in the outskirts of Panjgur when the child was playing with a hand grenade found near her house.

Mineral-rich Balochistan province borders Afghanistan and Iran, Pakistan accuses arch-rival India for unrest in the province in order to hurt the CPEC and destablise the country.

