We’ll win from all provinces in upcoming elections: Zardari

LAHORE: Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan and the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoplesâ€™ Party (PPP), said that his party would emerge victorious across the country in the upcoming elections.

â€œWe will win from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.â€

The PPP co-chairman said this while addressing a rally here at Mochi Gate on Monday.

The PPP staged the rally to express its solidarity with the Kashmirisâ€™ struggle for freedom against India.

The former president announced to provide full support to Kashmirisâ€™ movement and said, â€˜Kashmir is our jugular veinâ€™.

Challenging Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif at the rally, he said: â€œMian Sahab, your party is no longer the ruler in Balochistan.â€

Zardari said that the PPP leaders always faced imprisonment for the sake of democracy.

The PPP co-chairman added that today he was standing at the same place where in the past great leaders such as Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto stood.

Earlier, PPP leader Chowdhry Aitzaz Ahsan addressed the rally and said that the Sharif family did not produce in the court a single evidence in the Panama case.

Aitezaz said that Nawaz failed to effectively raise voice for the struggle of the Kashmiris.

Syed Khursheed Shah, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, also addressed the rally. He said that Mochi Gate Ground is the place where for the first time the voice was raised for Kashmiris and the rights of the underprivileged people.