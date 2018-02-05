Protesters hurl shoe, bottles at PPP leader in Islamabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Protesters, demanding justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud, hurled shoe and bottles at Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) leader Amir Fida Paracha and his delegation as he took to the stage to address the protesting members of the Mehsud tribe in the federal capital Monday.



The angry protesters also chanted â€˜sham, shamâ€™ slogans and hurled shoe and bottles when PPP leader started praising former president Asif Ali Zardari. The situation forced Paracha and other PPP leaders to leave the stage quickly.

The tribal elders intervened and calmed down the angry youth.

The protest sit-in demanding justice in the Naqeebullah extrajudicial killing case in front of the National Press Club has entered its fourth day on today. The protesters are demanding arrest of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

Anwar is wanted to the authorities for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, who was killed along with three others in a fake encounter in Karachi on January 13.

The protesters have stated that their sit in will continue till the arrest of Anwar and his accomplices.

The protesters include residents of DI Khan FATA and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad.