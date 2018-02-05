Reham Khan says left Pakistan after receiving threats

ISLAMABAD: Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has stated that she had left Pakistan after receiving threats.



Speaking to Geo News, Reham Khan said, â€œPresently, I am in severe depression and also angered. Due to threats, I took my daughter out of school and have left the country.â€

She went on to say, â€œI was unable to speak truth in Pakistan as not a single party supported me there.â€

Reham said that it is a battle that she can not fight while staying in Pakistan.Â



Earlier, Reham Khan, in an interview with Indian TV Channel on Saturday, revealed some interesting facts about his personal and political life.

She talked about her marriage and Khanâ€™s third marriage with Bushra Bibi which he still conceals despite disclosure and insistence heâ€™d just proposed her. Whatâ€™s the myth behind it is beyond her.

In the interview from Islamabad, Reham openly talked about the personal and political life of Imran Khan. Asked if Imran was also a good player in the actual life like he was in the field, Reham said heâ€™s good at entering the wedlock than being a good life partner.

â€œBut making marriages and leading these relations are two different aspects. If the behaviour is good and there is a bona fide intention to lead this relation, then this relationship does not end in divorce,â€ she said.

In south Asia, she said, if men behave appropriately towards their spouses, not so good, even then women tolerate it and marriage does not end up in divorce. On the question of â€˜Sadiqâ€™ and â€˜Aminâ€™ declared by the Supreme Court, Reham said such words didnâ€™t suit Imran.

â€œWhat to say about the common man if the Supreme Court declares him Sadiq and Amin. Being a Muslim, this title is exclusively meant for our Holy Prophet (SAW) and no man can qualify for this title.â€

Speaking with reference to the recent court decisions, Reham said: â€œI donâ€™t know how the court gave him such a concession and adopted such a soft attitude towards him but it seems our judiciary sometimes gives more concession and sometimes not at all.â€

On the question of date of her marriage with Imran, she said people often quoted her marriage in newspapers that it lasted for 10 months, but it was not so.

She said her Nikkah was solemnised on 7th Muharram (October 31, 2014). Imran insisted that the Nikkah must be solemnised on that date and the same date (October 31, 2015) was chosen for divorce.

Reham said their marriage was kept secret for two months and then announced immediately.

â€œI was forced to keep silent because it was not my habit to tell a lie. This made me upset, as neither I denied it on the TV, nor on the social media. Then I sealed my lips and never uttered even a single word.â€

Reham said the same circumstances are being created regarding Imranâ€™s third marriage with Bushra Bibi.

Responding to a query, Reham said she wanted to be silent but a lot of things were being flashing on the TV screen and social media about Imran.

Two years after their divorce, Imran Khan was addressing a press conference wearing a ring which was said to be gifted to him by Bushra Maneka.

Reham said she was blamed for interfering in the party affairs though it was a lie, as she never attended any party meeting.Â