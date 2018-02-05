Mon February 05, 2018
February 5, 2018

Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P Singh to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Two civilians were martyred and seven others including two children were injured in Indian troops unprovoked firing on Sunday in Nezapir, Nikial and Karela Sectors of LoC.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting the civilian populated areas with heavy mortars and automatic weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 190 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary to date, resulting in the shahadat of 13 innocent civilians, while injuring 65 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace and tranquility on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. 

