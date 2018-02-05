Imran responds to Nawaz’s allegations on KP govt

ISLAMABAD: In reply to Nawaz Sharif's allegations against Khyber Pakhtwnkha government in a rally in Peshawar on Sunday, Imran Khan said Sharif's idea of democracy is being one where the PM is above the law.

In a series of tweets Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman responded to criticism of the PML-N leaders on the performance of his government. The PTI chief also commented on the disqualification matter.

He tweeted: "He can launder money, evade taxes, conceal assets, lie before parl - all corruption is permissable coz PM is elected!".

"Moreover acc to NS's notion of democracy, the elected PM can abuse all state institutions, storm SC with his party hoodlums, give judges briefcases full of money - with no questions asked and no law applied because an elected PM is above the law of the land!"

In reply to Nawaz's question about the promised Hydel Plants, Khan said, "Fact is there are 350 micro hydel stations completed in KP - all NS had to do was to send his paid hacks to chk this out!â€

Furthermore, he said, "As for police, health and education reforms - all NS had to do was to talk to KP ppl!"

In a massive rally in PTIâ€™s stronghold, Nawaz raised questions about the about the administrative flaws of the KP government and fake promises by Khan in his pre-election campaign.

"He tells lies day and night. I salute those who declared him Sadiq and Ameen.â€

"Where is the new KP, 350 dams, one billion trees and electricity the PTI had promised in its election campaign?"

Nawaz said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa even lacked a forensic science laboratory, but the PTI leaders claimed about establishing state-of-the-art hospitals. He said Imran Khan spread hatred and wasted time on useless sit-ins and protests.