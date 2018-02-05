PPP nominates Hindu woman from Thar to contest as Senator

In a bid to encourage women belonging to marginalized areas to take active part in the countryâ€™s politics, Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) has nominated Krishna Kumari of Thar to contest for a general seat during the upcoming Senate election.



Breaking the shackles of years-long slavery and submission when Kumari was taken as captive along with her family in 1979, the exemplary woman joined the PPP as a social activist along with her brother, who was later elected as Chairman of Union Council Berano.

Belonging to the Kolhi family that had stood against the oppression of British Raj in 1857, Kumari had been repeatedly encouraged by PPP to contend as a Senator on the partyâ€™s ticket.

Moreover, Kumari stated that she had made all the necessary documentation to file her nomination papers after she was assured a seat by the party in the Senate.

Much of PPPâ€™s narrative is bent on advancing women involvement in politics. The party has given birth to courageous women like Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Pakistanâ€™s first female Prime Minister), Hina Rabbani Khar (Pakistanâ€™s first female Foreign Minister) and Fehmida Mirza (first female Speaker of the National Assembly) in the past and aims to continue its legacy of furthering female empowerment in politics.