Sun February 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 4, 2018

10 injured in bowser explosion in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: At least 10 people were wounded in an LPG bowser explosion at a gas plant on Baddoor Road in the wee hours of Sunday, rescue sources said.

According to the rescue sources, the fire engulfed the plant and two adjacent Paper Mills shortly after bowser exploded while refilling it at Saudi gas plant.

Ten people sustained injuries in the explosion, the sources said and added that they were rushed to DHQ hospital for treatment. Of them, 9 were discharged from hospital while another was referred to Lahore.

The fire at paper mills have been brought under control while the fire fighters were making efforts to put out the blaze of gas plant, the rescue sources said.

