Libya shipwreck: FO list identifies bodies of 16 Pakistanis

KARACHI: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday released identifications of bodies of 16 Pakistanis that were recovered in the tragedy of shipwreck in midst of the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

The identification details of the sixteen Pakistanis listed-off were shared on Twitter by FO spokesperson Dr. Muhmmad Faisal.

Eight bodies recovered were identified as per their identification documents while four bodies were recognized by the deceased persons' friends. Documents of the four corpses are yet to be found.

Faisal stated that bodies of remaining six passengers of the nationality are yet to be recovered, adding that the Pakistani Embassy is working around the clock.

The count listed that eight bodies belonged to Gujrat and four to Mandi Bahauddin while two individuals each were from Rawalpindi and Sargodha.

At least 90 people were feared dead from the incident that occurred Friday morning in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to undertake the treacherous journey in search of employment.