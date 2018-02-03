Sat February 03, 2018
National

February 3, 2018

11 security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a suicide attack on an Army unit sports area in  district  Kabal, Swat, 11 security officials embraced shahadat including an officer while 13 injured on Saturday evening.

A press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the attack on the Army unit also injured seven other security personnel.

A large contingent of security personnel secured the area in Sharifabad after the explosion took place there and started an initial investigation into the blast.

The ISPR further said that the attacker targetted the sports area of the armed forces' unit.

Government sources said rescue teams reached the area and shifted the injured to a hospital in Saidu Sharif.

Earlier in December, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Swat's Jahanabad area and killed two wanted terrorists.

They conducted the operation after receiving accurate information regarding movement of terrorists, who were crossing over from Afghanistan and entering Swat valley.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the suicide attack in Swat. He prayed for martyrs and the early recovery of injured. He also commiserated with the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister said the war against terrorism will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist from the country.

