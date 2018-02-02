Blaming Pakistan for insurgency in Afghanistan unfair: FO

ISLAMABAD: Blaming Pakistan for insurgency in Afghanistan is unfair as Afghanistan itself has large swathes of ungoverned spaces that are leaving a vacuum for safe havens and terrorist sanctuaries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal Friday said.



During weekly media briefing here, the spokesman said endless cycle of violence is consistent enemy of Afghanistan and peace in the region cannot be achieved until ungoverned places in Afghanistan are dealt with properly.

"These ungoverned areas are used to flourish and launch attacks on Pakistan", he said.

He said peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned management.

â€œIt is totally up to Afghanistan to reckon how to tackle insurgent groups within its areaâ€, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Afghan authorities have shared intelligence regarding recent Kabul attacks and after looking into it we will get back to them.

â€œEffective border management remains one of our prime objectives in preventing cross-border terrorism,â€ he said.

Pakistan has constructed 975 posts along its border with Afghanistan, while Afghanistan has built nearly 200 posts only, he informed.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan will never allow its soil to use it against another country for terrorism.

â€œPakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stand with world to eradicate this menace,â€ he added.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistanâ€™s foreign policy reflects the will of people of Pakistan.

â€œPakistanis want long standing diplomatic, economic and social relationship with every country including Unite States (US) whatever the difficulties both countries are having at the moment will be sorted out eventually.

However, Pakistan must not be blamed for USâ€™s failure in Afghanistanâ€, he reiterated.

He said Pakistan shares intelligence with more than 70 countries.

â€œWe are ready to push any suspected TTA & HN elements to prevent them from using our soil for any terrorist activity in Afghanistan.â€

He said Pakistan wants immediate and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their country and international community must play its due role in the repatriation process.

Dr faisal said Pakistan strongly condemns the brutal and indiscriminate use of force by Indian forces that resulted in injuries to several in the Ganowpora village of Shopian district in IoK.